Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2025

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEVGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.38 and traded as high as GBX 422.50. Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 421, with a volume of 388,557 shares.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 420.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 410.19.

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported GBX 8.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 93.84%. Analysts expect that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

