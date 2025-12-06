Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.79 and traded as high as GBX 529. Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 524, with a volume of 1,291,556 shares trading hands.
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 467.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.52.
About Allianz Technology Trust
The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz Technology Trust
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Meta’s AI Moment? New SAM 3 Model Has Wall Street Turning Bullish
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Snowflake Stock: The Dip That Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.