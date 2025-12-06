Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 514.79 and traded as high as GBX 529. Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 524, with a volume of 1,291,556 shares trading hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 467.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

