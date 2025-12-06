BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and traded as high as $40.97. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $40.6550, with a volume of 21,643 shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.