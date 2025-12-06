BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and traded as high as $40.97. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $40.6550, with a volume of 21,643 shares.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
