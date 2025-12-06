Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli (TSE:NPS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli (TSE:NPS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.45 and traded as high as C$13.80. Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli shares last traded at C$13.80, with a volume of 185 shares.

Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$23.86 million, a PE ratio of -128.36 and a beta of 2.39.

About Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli

(Get Free Report)

NA

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.