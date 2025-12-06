23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
23895 (GKX.V) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.
23895 (GKX.V) Company Profile
Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.
