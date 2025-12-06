Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Position Increased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 37,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 79,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

