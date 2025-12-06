CW Advisors LLC Buys 43,625 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Avnet by 109.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Avnet by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of AVT opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

