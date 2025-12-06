Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,136.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,200 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Entain to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,090 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 27th.

LON:ENT opened at GBX 759.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 789.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 846.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 452.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,031.50.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 485,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787, for a total value of £3,818,429.56. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

