Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Research Coverage Started at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $10.00 price target on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.44. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 3,933.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

