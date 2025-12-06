Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,950

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,100 to GBX 6,950 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 4,900 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,570.

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,498.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,252.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,757.08. The stock has a market cap of £89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,024.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,464, for a total value of £169,821.12. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero.

