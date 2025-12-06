Victorian Plumbing Group’s (VIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 90 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 to GBX 110 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 95 to GBX 70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.40.
Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Down 0.3%
Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victorian Plumbing Group will post 5.980995 earnings per share for the current year.
Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile
Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.
The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.
Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.
