Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Weir Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weir Group

Weir Group Stock Down 0.2%

Weir Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Weir Group has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.1096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 128.0%.

About Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.