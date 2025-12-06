Analysts Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $14.86

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.8571.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

NYSE OSCR opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $416,989.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,351,034 shares in the company, valued at $22,413,654.06. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,157.64. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 739,472 shares of company stock worth $12,616,880 over the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 377.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

