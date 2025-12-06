JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $105.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $771,916.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,343.23. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,311 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,100. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 287.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

