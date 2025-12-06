Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $91.64 Average PT from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.6364.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, November 21st.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,008.75. This trade represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 191.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

