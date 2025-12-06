Analyzing OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

Risk & Volatility

Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Showa Denko Materials and OMV Aktiengesellschaft”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10 OMV Aktiengesellschaft $43.86 billion 0.40 $1.68 billion $5.17 10.32

Profitability

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Showa Denko Materials. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Showa Denko Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Showa Denko Materials and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31% OMV Aktiengesellschaft 4.25% 8.95% 4.50%

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Showa Denko Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Showa Denko Materials

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

