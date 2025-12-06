Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $202.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $201.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $486.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.