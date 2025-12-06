Brokerages Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price at $92.00

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALSN opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 22.78%.The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.24%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

