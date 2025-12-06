Head-To-Head Contrast: Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) versus Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Solidion Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solidion Technology and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solidion Technology N/A -72.37% -100.59% Tokyo Electron 21.74% 28.36% 20.73%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solidion Technology $10,000.00 6,267.33 -$25.93 million ($3.24) -2.59 Tokyo Electron $15.97 billion 6.16 $3.59 billion $3.94 27.09

This table compares Solidion Technology and Tokyo Electron”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Solidion Technology. Solidion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solidion Technology and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solidion Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tokyo Electron 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Solidion Technology has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Solidion Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solidion Technology

Solidion Technology Inc. engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells. The company was formerly known as Honeycomb Battery Company and changed its name to Solidion Technology Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dayton, Ohio. Solidion Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Graphene Group, Inc.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

