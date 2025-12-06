Brokerages Set WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) PT at $19.50

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WVE. Leerink Partners set a $26.00 price target on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 16,115 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $109,420.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,233. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,441.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of -1.72.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 111.64%.The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

