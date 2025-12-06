Analyzing Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) & Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL)

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) and Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rave Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giggles N’ Hugs has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rave Restaurant Group 23.12% 20.11% 17.26% Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rave Restaurant Group and Giggles N’ Hugs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rave Restaurant Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Giggles N’ Hugs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and Giggles N’ Hugs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rave Restaurant Group $12.04 million 3.43 $2.70 million $0.20 14.55 Giggles N’ Hugs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rave Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N’ Hugs.

Summary

Rave Restaurant Group beats Giggles N’ Hugs on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. Its buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. The company’s delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services and are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. Its Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale and are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. The company’s Pizza Inn Express restaurants serve customers through a non-traditional, licensed, pizza-only model called Pizza Inn Express, located at production-oriented facilities. In addition, it operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademarks. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

