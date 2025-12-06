Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Receives $384.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $384.3333.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price objective on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $394.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.46 and a 200-day moving average of $332.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. Waters has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 36.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

