Brokerages Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Target Price at $107.75

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $49,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,929.74. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of USPH opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $98.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

