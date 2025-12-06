Analysts Set RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Target Price at $4.69

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.6875.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th.

Get RPC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RPC

RPC Trading Up 0.8%

RPC stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. RPC has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.31 million during the quarter. RPC had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 220.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RPC by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 940.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.