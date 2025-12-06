Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Acquired Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on December 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Meta Platforms stock on November 13th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 10/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 10/17/2025.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $673.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 target price (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Arete Research set a $718.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% in the third quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 702,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,306. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $4,190,037.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,857,980.20. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,671,107 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

