Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on SAUHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Straumann from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

