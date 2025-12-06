Analysts Set Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Price Target at $119.10

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,426. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $234,524.01. Following the sale, the director owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,430.36. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock worth $740,524 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 139,188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $118,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNR opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -193.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. Core Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $125.78.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

