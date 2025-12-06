VNTG’s (NASDAQ:VNTG) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 9th

VNTG’s (NASDAQ:VNTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 9th. VNTG had issued 3,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $13,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

VNTG Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VNTG opened at $0.89 on Friday. VNTG has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

VNTG declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VNTG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VNTG during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VNTG in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000.

We were founded in 2012 by five seasoned shipbrokers with a mission of providing exceptional shipbroking services. We commenced operations with a team of over 20 specialists proficient in their various roles in the tanker markets which involves trading different types of oil and petrochemical products through vessel transportation, including clean petroleum products (“CPP”) and petrochemicals.

