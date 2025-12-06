JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 600

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 to GBX 600 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 380 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 350 to GBX 465 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.83.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 430.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.78. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 166 and a 12 month high of GBX 442.24.

In related news, insider Mike Sylvestre acquired 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £5,362.20. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

