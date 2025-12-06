Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 635

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 to GBX 635 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 924 to GBX 880 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 781.67.

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 612 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 735.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 787.51. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 606.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 920.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 17.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 45.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Auto Trader Group will post 32.7973074 EPS for the current year.

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

