United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Insider Sells £288,115.11 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin sold 23,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,233, for a total transaction of £288,115.11.

Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, Phil Aspin purchased 15 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,211 per share, with a total value of £181.65.

On Monday, October 13th, Phil Aspin acquired 15 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,117 per share, with a total value of £167.55.

On Thursday, September 11th, Phil Aspin acquired 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,130 per share, for a total transaction of £192.10.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,222.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,192.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,156.13. The company has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Utilities Group ( LON:UU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 52.80 EPS for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UU. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,535 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,261 to GBX 1,327 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,275 price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,379.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Utilities Group

About United Utilities Group

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.