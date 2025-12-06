Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

