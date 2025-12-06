Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) to Repurchase $250.00 million in Stock

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTX. Zacks Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:GTX opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.23. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $4,655,516.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,009,945 shares in the company, valued at $265,732,069.60. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,403 shares of company stock worth $8,133,314. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

