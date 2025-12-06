Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial set a C$108.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$99.26 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$62.57 and a twelve month high of C$99.37. The stock has a market cap of C$122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.48.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

