JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$25.40

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$25.40 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$25.40 to C$25.80 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cormark cut Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.09.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$27.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.76.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 6.63%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

