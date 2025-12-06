Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €6.90 and last traded at €6.90. Approximately 902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.98.

Dr. Hönle Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.66.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

