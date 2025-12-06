AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.6250.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The firm has a market cap of $2.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile
The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.
