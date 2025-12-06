First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.2290. 1,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

