The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 and last traded at GBX 47.02. 4,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 503,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pebble Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 97.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £69.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.19.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 1.21 EPS for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pebble Group plc will post 5.0724638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

