Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 116,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 246,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000.

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

