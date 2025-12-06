Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.
