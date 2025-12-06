Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.
Nufarm Company Profile
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nufarm
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Meta’s AI Moment? New SAM 3 Model Has Wall Street Turning Bullish
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Snowflake Stock: The Dip That Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.