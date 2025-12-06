Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Down 21.3% – What’s Next?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

