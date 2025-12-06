Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $107.59 and last traded at $108.17. Approximately 60,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.64.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $216.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

