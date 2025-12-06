Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Pinnacle Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 16.62%.The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

