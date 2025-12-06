SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as €14.76 and last traded at €14.62. Approximately 45,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.50.

SAF-Holland Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.26 and its 200-day moving average is €15.52. The company has a market cap of $677.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

