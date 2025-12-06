Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.43 and last traded at GBX 120. Approximately 43,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 85,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50.

Crystal Amber Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.28 million, a P/E ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.97.

Crystal Amber Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

