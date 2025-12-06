Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.9050. Approximately 3,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

