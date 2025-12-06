Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 7,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

