ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64.
About ScoZinc Mining
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
